The "Eye Ball" raises funds to provide free eye care to those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Project Vision Hawaii's Eye Ball fundraiser is coming to Waialae Country Club later this month.

It's a vintage-Hawaii themed gala that will feature Hawaiian food, an "eyegasmic" silent auction and live entertainment from local artists Kaumakaiwa Kanaka‘ole and Shawn Kekoa Pimental.

The goal is raise $150,000 to support Project Vision Hawaii's efforts to bring quality health care to underserved and low-income communities across Hawaii.

With this money, they can provide 15,000 children with eye glasses, thousands of seniors with vision screening and fall prevention education, and thousands of homeless with much needed health services.

For more information on Project Vision Hawaii and the upcoming Eye Ball visit https://projectvisionhawaii.org/eye-ball.

Event Info

Eye Ball

September 21, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Waialae Country Club

RSVP at https://eyeball@projectvisionhawaii.org or call (808) 282-2265

