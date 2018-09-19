The 9th annual Rice Fest takes over Ward Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 9th annual Rice fest goes down this weekend on Auahi Street at Ward Village this Saturday from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.

There will be non stop entertainment and rice dishes from around the World.

This year we will have dishes representing Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, the Philippines and more.

There will also be a variety of specialty drinks, desserts and retail items for sale.

The event is free and open to the public.

And there will be eating contests, the first is at 6:30pm, the Paina Lanai Poke Bowl Eating Competition.

At 7:30pm, Rainbow Drive-In will host the Mega Loco Moco Bowl eating competition.

Winners from these contest will receive a trophy, gift certificate and bragging rights.

Our main eating contest is at 8:30pm, the 9th Annual SPAM Musubi Eating Competition, presented by nomnom.

The winner of this contest will receive a 5 night trip for two to Las Vegas.

There is no cost to enter the contests, and reservations for them are at 5:00pm at the Main Stage on a first come, first serve basis.

For more Information visit https://ricefest.com or go to Facebook or Instagram @ricefest.

As a reminder the event is free to enter, and there is a lot of parking available around Ward Village.

The benefactor of the Rice Fest is Lanakila Meals on Wheels and we encourage attendees to bring a bag of brown rice with them.

Look for the Lanakila tent to drop off your donation.

