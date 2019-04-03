Taste of Paradise: Butcher & the Bird
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Butcher & Bird will bring the sweet and heat for a Taste of Paradise.
Their chorizo dish featured on Living808 will be one of a dozen featured restaurants, chefs and mixologists for this new food festival that's happening April 6 at Bishop Museum from 5-9:30pm.
Chef Sam Choy headlines the event, which features other popular eateries like Scratch Kitchen and Meatery and Fete.
Tickets are $70 for General Admission, $105 VIP.
Tickets are almost sold out.
Living808's own Tannya Joaquin & Mikey Monis will emcee this night of fabulous food, drinks, and live music.
Website: http://tasteofparadisehi.com