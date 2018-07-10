Summer hairstyles at Mojo Barbershop

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Congratulations to Mojo Barbershop for being voted ‘Best Barbershop’ in Honolulu Magazine’s ‘Best of’ issue.

Mojo Barbershop has two locations: on Bethel Street in Downtown Honolulu and on McCully Street.

According to owner Marian Lee, the barbershop caters to a variety of clientele.

“Mojo is for any man who cares about their appearance and hair and want to put a little more effort into their style and look,” says Lee.

Mojo Barbershop provides haircuts, straight razor shaves, beard trims, and simple facials.

“We are a classic barbershop so we offer the basics, but our focus is on quality and customer service,” says Lee.

“We want to provide a place where a guy can go to treat himself a little and get pampered,” she adds.

Website: https://www.mojobarbershop.com

