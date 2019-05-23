Living808

Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List with Crystal Pancipanci

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:43 PM HST

Updated: May 22, 2019 03:43 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Slide into summer in style with Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci's hot picks for Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List.

Crystal brought the best styles for a casual beach day or tropical getaway for a Living808 fashion show, including bold colors, colorful jumpsuits, one-piece bathing suits, chic cover-ups and vacation essentials including wedges, bags and fun jewelry to layer.

She even showed off summer styles for men including a more playful, modern Aloha shirt and fanny packs in strong colors.

Crystal put it all together with a summer style fashion show featuring three looks:

1- Color pop
2- Men's summer style
3- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials 

IT LIST - Color Pop:

- The jumpsuit
- The stackable set
- Bold color bag
- Bright summer shoe   


IT LIST- Men's Summer Style:

- Camp collar shirts 
- Bright tees 
- Polos printed 
- Walking shoes 
- White summer shoe 
- Men's waist bag    

IT LIST- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials:

- Trendy one piece 
- Clear bag & shoe 
- Cool cover-ups 
- Stackable sets 
- Hair scarf    

If you love the looks you saw in the segment or want help pulling together your own styles, shop in store with the MyStylist program at Macys.

Websites: www.pancistyle.com
                www.macys.com 

Crystal Pancipanci is always game to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808.

Email: dearpanci@khon2.com

