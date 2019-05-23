Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List with Crystal Pancipanci

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Slide into summer in style with Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci's hot picks for Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List.

Crystal brought the best styles for a casual beach day or tropical getaway for a Living808 fashion show, including bold colors, colorful jumpsuits, one-piece bathing suits, chic cover-ups and vacation essentials including wedges, bags and fun jewelry to layer.

She even showed off summer styles for men including a more playful, modern Aloha shirt and fanny packs in strong colors.

Crystal put it all together with a summer style fashion show featuring three looks:

1- Color pop

2- Men's summer style

3- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials

IT LIST - Color Pop:

- The jumpsuit

- The stackable set

- Bold color bag

- Bright summer shoe



IT LIST- Men's Summer Style:

- Camp collar shirts

- Bright tees

- Polos printed

- Walking shoes

- White summer shoe

- Men's waist bag

IT LIST- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials:

- Trendy one piece

- Clear bag & shoe

- Cool cover-ups

- Stackable sets

- Hair scarf

If you love the looks you saw in the segment or want help pulling together your own styles, shop in store with the MyStylist program at Macys.

Websites: www.pancistyle.com

www.macys.com

Crystal Pancipanci is always game to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808.

Email: dearpanci@khon2.com