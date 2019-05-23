Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List with Crystal Pancipanci
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Slide into summer in style with Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci's hot picks for Summer Fashion & Macy's IT List.
Crystal brought the best styles for a casual beach day or tropical getaway for a Living808 fashion show, including bold colors, colorful jumpsuits, one-piece bathing suits, chic cover-ups and vacation essentials including wedges, bags and fun jewelry to layer.
She even showed off summer styles for men including a more playful, modern Aloha shirt and fanny packs in strong colors.
Crystal put it all together with a summer style fashion show featuring three looks:
1- Color pop
2- Men's summer style
3- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials
IT LIST - Color Pop:
- The jumpsuit
- The stackable set
- Bold color bag
- Bright summer shoe
IT LIST- Men's Summer Style:
- Camp collar shirts
- Bright tees
- Polos printed
- Walking shoes
- White summer shoe
- Men's waist bag
IT LIST- Vacay Vibes X Swim Essentials:
- Trendy one piece
- Clear bag & shoe
- Cool cover-ups
- Stackable sets
- Hair scarf
If you love the looks you saw in the segment or want help pulling together your own styles, shop in store with the MyStylist program at Macys.
Websites: www.pancistyle.com
www.macys.com
Crystal Pancipanci is always game to answer your fashion and beauty questions on Living808.
Email: dearpanci@khon2.com