Special Olympics is "Over the Edge"

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 10th annual Over the Edge is an annual fundraiser that Special Olympics Hawaii hosts to raise funds for our athletes to compete in year-round sports programs.

Participants will show their support for our athletes by raising funds and awareness by rappelling more than 400 feet down the side of the Hyatt Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

This year’s event is on Saturday, October 27, 2018 and registration is now open.

All participants are asked to reach a $1,000 fundraising goal by the time they rappel.

They can collect donations from family or friends by using an online fundraising platform called Firstgiving.

Individuals and teams are welcomed, which is perfect for organizations and businesses who want to get involved.

The event is open to the public, participants need to be 18 years old by the time of the rappel and no more than 300 lbs.

Interested participants can go online and register at https://www.sohawaii.org