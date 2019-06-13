Share the love of cheer at Triple A Cheer Camps
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Attention all cheerleaders! Torn between what camp to go to this summer? Well, Triple A has you covered with their upcoming cheer camps.
Triple A’s mission to give the best cheer camp experience Hawaii has to offer. They provide a fun, safe and positive atmosphere for cheerleaders to learn and build cheer and leadership skills. The staff ratio to participants is usually 1:10. They teach material that is fun, creative and something you’d want to take home and share.
Participants also have the opportunity to tryout for the 2020 Polynesian Bowl Cheer Squad and win scholarships.
2019 Clinics & Camps Schedule
Spring Clinics! March 30-31, 2019
Japan Clinics! June 1-9, 2019
Oahu Camp! July 26-28, 2019
Big Island Camp! TBD
For more information visit hawaiistylecheer.com