Savvy Shopper: Xpress Wireless

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Savvy Shopper took us to Xpress Wireless at Pearlridge Wai Makai for a look at new trends for phone cases and more.

Cases for your phone can be a mix of fashion and function and show off your team pride, make a fashion statement and both.

Xpress Wireless owner Jason Cadiz showed Tannya hot items that are in demand such as NFL cases, armor cases with clips that are popular with customers who work construction and military and need durability and magnetic wallet cases.

Xpress Wireless carries a mixture of electronic accessories including phone cases, phone chargers, ear phones, portable power banks, universal pouches, iPad cases, SD cards, USB drives and screen protectors.

The shop is located next to Sweet Creams, HIC and thinker toys.

Xpress Wireless can do special orders if a wanted product is not in stock and can accommodate models including the iPhone, Samsung, LG, Motorola, T-Mobile, Revvl, and One Plus Brand.

Website: https://pearlridgeonline.com/

