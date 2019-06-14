Savvy Shopper: Rix Island Wear Aloha Shirts for Father's Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Rix Island Wear features Hawaii Inspired, Hawaii Made aloha shirts that are perfect for Father's Day.

In our latest edition of Savvy Shopper, we visited the new Pearlridge store and talked with President Lil Sampson about the popular styles that have a big following with locals.

All Rix shirts are designed locally in house and cut and sewn locally in Honolulu.

They're offered in a variety of styles from Classic to Slim Fit in sizes going up to 6XL.

Rix released a special edition print for Father's Day that you can find in its new Pearlridge Store, across from Applebees.

The shop opened a new location there last month due to demand from customers after its previous Pearlridge shop closed in 2015.

Website: rixislandwear.com

pearlridgeonline.com

