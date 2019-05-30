Ice-cream flavored coffees at Dunkin'

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Dunkin' is serving up the tastes of everyone's favorite treat – ice cream – with a trio of coffee flavors inspired by Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream.

Here's the scoop on the new and returning varieties sure to delight both coffee drinkers and ice cream lovers alike:

NEW Banana Split: The tastes of this classic sundae come to Dunkin' coffee for the first time, offering the appeal of banana flavor with hints of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice creams.

NEW Pistachio Almond Fudge: This coffee brings together several fan favorite flavors with pistachio, a hint of almond and a chocolatey fudge finish.

Butter Pecan: Dunkin' fans scream for the return of this delicious drink, offering a perfect pairing of indulgent butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors.

The Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavored Coffees can be enjoyed in Dunkin's full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin's entire summer menu will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

Hawaii Locations:

Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown)

Kapolei Commons

Pearl City Gateway

Airport Ualena

UH Manoa Paradise Palms

