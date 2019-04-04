Dunkin' Hiring

Run on Dunkin

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Looking for a great new gig?  DUNKIN’ is now hiring for all positions including Restaurant & Assistant Managers, Crew Members, Shift Leaders, and Bakers.  

They have a great benefits package that includes college tuition reimbursement, employee meals, 401(k), sick and vacation leave for full-time employees.  

Dunkin’ is part of the Aloha Petroleum family and they even offer employee gas discounts.  

Dunkin’ offers flexible schedules, insurance, opportunity for advancement – all in a fun and fast paced, team-driven work environment!

