Run on Dunkin

Dunkin' Donuts: 10-Count Munchkin Donut Holes

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 05:22 PM HST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 05:22 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's shareable, snackable perfection.  

Everyone loves Dunkin's Munchkins Donuts Holes.  

They're made in a variety of delicious flavors and free of artificial dyes; glazed, jelly, powdered, glazed blueberry & glazed chocolate.  

Right now, Dunkin' is making it easy for you to try them all!

You can pick up a 10-count of Munchkin Donut Holes for $2.  

Locations:
Kapolei Commons Dunkin’ 
Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’ 
Airport Ualena Dunkin’
UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’
NEW! Pearlridge Downtown Dunkin'

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News