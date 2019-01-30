Dunkin' Donuts: 10-Count Munchkin Donut Holes

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's shareable, snackable perfection.

Everyone loves Dunkin's Munchkins Donuts Holes.

They're made in a variety of delicious flavors and free of artificial dyes; glazed, jelly, powdered, glazed blueberry & glazed chocolate.

Right now, Dunkin' is making it easy for you to try them all!

You can pick up a 10-count of Munchkin Donut Holes for $2.

Locations:

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

NEW! Pearlridge Downtown Dunkin'