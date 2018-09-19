Rice Krispie Treats with a twist

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today, September 18, is Rice Krispie Treat Day!

Chef Amy Pottinger shows us how to build upon these treats to make a new, fun, and colorful snack kids are sure to love.

They’re called little monster heads and she uses the traditional puffed rice cereal, and also a fruity ball cereal, which adds color and a fruity flavor.

These snacks can be a class treat, a fun DIY cooking experience with your kids, Halloween party treats, or even birthday party treats.

Website: https://www.caviarandcrayons@gmail.com

