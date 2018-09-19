Living808

Rice Krispie Treats with a twist

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 05:19 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today, September 18,  is Rice Krispie Treat Day!  

Chef Amy Pottinger shows us how to build upon these treats to make a new, fun, and colorful snack kids are sure to love.   

They’re called little monster heads and she uses the traditional puffed rice cereal, and also a fruity ball cereal, which adds color and a fruity flavor.  

These snacks can be a class treat, a fun DIY cooking experience with your kids, Halloween party treats, or even birthday party treats.

Website: https://www.caviarandcrayons@gmail.com
 

