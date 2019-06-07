Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Clinics
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 39th Annual Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Camp/ Skills Sessions starts next week and there are still spots open.
Camps / Skill Sessions
Camps 1-4 are open to all boys and girls from grades 4-12 as of Fall 2019.
Skill specific sessions are open to all boys and girls from grades 7-12 as of Fall 2019.
You will practice with players within the same age and skill level with an emphasis on
individual training; you will get the attention needed to improve!
BEGINNING PLAYERS - You will learn and practice the basic skills: setting, passing,
spiking, digging and serving. There will be daily warm-up drills, individual technique,
and introduction to team play.
INTERMEDIATE PLAYERS - In this group you will concentrate on more advanced
development and refinement of your skills, plus an introduction to team offense and
defense.
ADVANCED PLAYERS - As an advanced player, you will receive top level instruction
and training sessions are designed to challenge you and focus closely on your
personal development.
WHEN:
Camps ($200)
Camp 1: June 10-13, 2019 (1-5PM)
Camp 2: July 9-12, 2019 (1-5PM)
Camp 3: July 15-18, 2019 (1-5PM)
Camp 4: July 22-25, 2019 (1-5PM)
Skills Sessions ($160)
Libero Camp 1: July 11-12, 2019 (8-10AM)
Libero Camp 2: July 17-18, 2019 (10AM-12PM)
Setter Camp 1: July 11-12, 2019 (10AM-12PM)
Setter Camp 2: July 22-23, 2019 (8-10AM)
Hitter Camp 1: July 17-18, 2019 (8-10AM)
Hitter Camp 2: July 22-23, 2019 (10AM-12PM)
WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center, Gym 2, Klum Gym (Check-in at Stan Sheriff Center
Security Entrance)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Camp Features:
- Camp T-Shirt
- Low coach-to-camper ratio
- Special individual skill sessions for all positions
- Fundamentals and strategies of team play
- Team tournament competition
Season tickets can be purchased online (HawaiiAthletics.com), at the Stan Sheriff Center
Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or by calling 944-BOWS (2697)
during the same hours.