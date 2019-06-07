Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 39th Annual Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Camp/ Skills Sessions starts next week and there are still spots open.

Camps / Skill Sessions

Camps 1-4 are open to all boys and girls from grades 4-12 as of Fall 2019.

Skill specific sessions are open to all boys and girls from grades 7-12 as of Fall 2019.

You will practice with players within the same age and skill level with an emphasis on

individual training; you will get the attention needed to improve!

BEGINNING PLAYERS - You will learn and practice the basic skills: setting, passing,

spiking, digging and serving. There will be daily warm-up drills, individual technique,

and introduction to team play.

INTERMEDIATE PLAYERS - In this group you will concentrate on more advanced

development and refinement of your skills, plus an introduction to team offense and

defense.

ADVANCED PLAYERS - As an advanced player, you will receive top level instruction

and training sessions are designed to challenge you and focus closely on your

personal development.



WHEN:

Camps ($200)

Camp 1: June 10-13, 2019 (1-5PM)

Camp 2: July 9-12, 2019 (1-5PM)

Camp 3: July 15-18, 2019 (1-5PM)

Camp 4: July 22-25, 2019 (1-5PM)

Skills Sessions ($160)

Libero Camp 1: July 11-12, 2019 (8-10AM)

Libero Camp 2: July 17-18, 2019 (10AM-12PM)

Setter Camp 1: July 11-12, 2019 (10AM-12PM)

Setter Camp 2: July 22-23, 2019 (8-10AM)

Hitter Camp 1: July 17-18, 2019 (8-10AM)

Hitter Camp 2: July 22-23, 2019 (10AM-12PM)

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center, Gym 2, Klum Gym (Check-in at Stan Sheriff Center

Security Entrance)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Camp Features:

- Camp T-Shirt

- Low coach-to-camper ratio

- Special individual skill sessions for all positions

- Fundamentals and strategies of team play

- Team tournament competition

Season tickets can be purchased online (HawaiiAthletics.com), at the Stan Sheriff Center

Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or by calling 944-BOWS (2697)

during the same hours.

