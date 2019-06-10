Plastic Free Hawaii POP-Up at Bloomingdale's Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Plastic Free Hawaii will have a pop-up shop at Bloomingdale's Ala Moana for World Oceans Day June 8.

The Pop-Up Store as part of Bloomingdale's Beauty and the Beach event for World Oceans Day benefits Kōkua Hawai'i Foundationʻs Plastic Free Hawai'i program.

A purchase of the non-profit's reusable tote, cup, utensil set, apparel and more will help provide resources, tools, and trainings to educate schools, business partners, and community members about the environmental and health benefits of going plastic free to minimize single-use plastics in our islands.

Kōkua Hawai'i Foundation was founded in 2003 by Kim and Jack Johnson.

The popular reusuable tote will be a special gift with first $150+ Beauty purchase at Bloomingdale's Beauty & the Beach event during the Oceans Day celebration.



The theme for this Beauty Event is achieving that perfect Summer Bronze while staying Sun Safe.

One of the feature products is Bond No9, whose purpose is to replicate tanning on the shores of San Tropez with only sunscreen on bare skin.

"In conjunction with minimal waste Bond No9 is supporting our event with a Refill Offer," says Raquel Diaz. "So for every 2 Bond Products (full size) you purchase you get 1 FREE FULL SIZE Bond Fragrance!"

If it's your first time buying Bond, they will provide the bottle as well, but you should bring your own cap.

Along with Plastic Free Hawaii , the event will also showcase surf photographer Zak Noyle who will be selling his environmentally conscious footwear brand HAYN.

There will be a special performance by Robert Cazimero and Kekoa Cazimero ‪11am-Noon‬ and Bellator World Champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane ‪from 11am -1pm‬ will present his Ambassadors With Aloha collection, and meet the Salty Wear Hawaii team and shop its ocean minded resin bracelets and accessories.



Ala Moana Bloomingdale's Loyallists will receive a $25 for every $100 spent in Beauty PLUS 5X Points!

Beauty and the Beach

‪Saturday June 8, 11am - 6pm‬, Bloomingdale's Ala Moana

