Paliku Arts Festival at Windward Community Colleges

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Paliku Arts Festival is focusing on the art of science and the science of art this year, so some of the Natural Science faculty will be involved.

There will be hands-on activities in gyotaku (fish printing) and plant pressing.

In addition they'll have art focused on the changing climate by dancers Peter Rockford Espiritu, Jonathan Sypert, and Sequoia Brown, and poet, Kathryn Takara.



Art Strut is another name for a parade. This is a community parade. You can make your costume or puppet on the day of the Festival, or pick one up ready made.

And aside from the paint, glue and tape, everything is made entirely of recycled materials.

The theme is "Steam punk." Using the acronym STEM for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and adding the A for arts.

Because there is a lot of art in science and science in art: the two are not mutually exclusive.

All of the art supplies are free, and there will be live music and live theater, lots of free parking, and the beautiful Windward Community College campus.



The Paliku Arts Festival is on April 6th from 10am to 4pm and Free to the public.

