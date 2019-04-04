Pacific Marketing Conference: Digital Marketing

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Digital marketing do's and don'ts will be hot topics at the first ever Pacific Marketing Conference in Hawaii.

It's a conference that The American Marketing Association of Hawaii is bringing to the islands to energize the marketing community in Hawaii by providing programming, communications, networking opportunities and special events that inform, educate, celebrate and develop the careers of marketers in Hawaii.

This one-day conference will be held on May 7, 2019 at the Prince Waikiki.

President of AMA Hawaii Casie Bui and Prince Waikiki Digital Marketing Manager Grace Nikae joined Living808 to explain why businesses, brands, and students should attend.

It's the first of its kind in Hawaii and offers a stimulating program that sets strategies and goals, identifies challenges, presents solutions and provides insight into current and future marketing trends.

The conference welcomes local and nationally renowned experts sharing their wealth of knowledge and experience.

The conference will connect marketing leaders, business owners, students, and aspiring professionals from across the Pacific Rim.

The Pacific Marketing Conference is broken down into three tracks: Business to Business, Business to Consumer, and Non-Profit with topics including traditional marketing, digital marketing, and innovation.

Website: https://pacificmarketingconference.com

