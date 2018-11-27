NOAA Workshops help keep the public and marine life safe

HONOLULU (KHON2) - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is hosting workshops for ocean users to discuss safe and lawful wildlife viewing and boating around marine mammals and sea turtles in Hawaii waters.

The workshops are an opportunity to hear from federal officials how to legally interact with protected marine mammals and sea turtles.

Whale and dolphin watchers, boat captains, ocean tour operators, and other ocean users are encouraged to attend, learn and ask questions about safe and lawful wildlife viewing and boating around Hawaii’s marine mammals and sea turtles.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov 28: Central Middle School, Oahu

Friday, Nov. 30: King Kaumualii Elementary School Cafeteria, Kauai

Monday, Dec. 3: West Hawaii Civic Center, Hawaii (limited to first 50 people)

Thursday, Dec. 6: Princess Nahienaena Elementary School, Maui.

Friday, Dec 7: NOAA HIHW Sanctuary office, Maui.

All workshops are 6:30- 9:00 pm.

Website: https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/about/pacific.html

