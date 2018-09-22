New local app helps people feel younger

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The #SharecareMovement is all about helping people feel good, while doing good for our local community.

It’s a Hawaii social giving campaign where Sharecare, Blue Zones Project and HMSA are donating up to $500,000 to five local charities.

Part of this campaign is a new Sharecare app.

It’s an app designed to help individuals live their best life by helping users make simple lifestyle changes to feel younger.

It starts with a “RealAge Test”, a health survey taken by more than 45 million people.

The results of the survey will tell you real age of the body you’re living in, not your calendar age.

For every resident of Hawaii that downloads the app and takes the “Realage Test”, Sharecare, Blue Zones and HMSA will be donating $5 to charity.

This year the five local charities benefiting from the #SharecareMovement are Helping Hands Hawaii, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics Hawaii, Kokua Hawaii Foundation and the Laulima Giving Program.

To download the Sharecare app, visit the app store or visit https://Sharecare.com/living808.

Then, follow Sharecare on Facebook and Instagram to participate in fun challenges and learn about other ways you can feel good while doing good.

