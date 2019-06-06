New high-rise condominium available in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new East Oahu community is giving owners more options.

Hale Ka Lae is contemporary condominiums situated in the heart of Hawaii Kai community. This location puts residents comfortably at the hub of everything, and is in close proximity to legendary beaches, parks, waterways, and hiking trails.

The new condo offers designer interiors and luxury amenities that include a resort-style pool, hot tub, fitness center, club room, movie room, pet spa, wire connected meeting room and more.

Another unique feature are the flex-suite condos designed for multigenerational living.

This unit type comes with a master suite with a wet bar and offers lock outs from the entry foyer so that only the washer dryer/entry foyer is shared.

Each of these suites have two mail boxes and two suite numbers, allowing for multi-generational families to live together, yet enjoy their separate privacy.

It's like owning two condos for the price of one.

Two-bedroom units start at $599,000 and three-bedroom units start at $635,000.

Visit halekalae.com for more information as these units are selling now. You can also call (808) 369-1136 to set an appointment.

