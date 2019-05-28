Na Hoku Hanohano Nominee Kamuela Kahoano Performs for Mele Mei

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Na Hoku Hanohano nominee Kamuela Kahoano performed live on Living808 as part of our celebration of Mele Mei.

Kahoano's album "My Hawaii (Will Always Be Here)" is up for 3 awards: Extended Play of the Year, Single of the Year, and Instrumental Composition.

The 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards takes place Saturday, May 25, at the Hawai'i Convention Center.

The award show recognizes Hawai'i's most iconic musicians, songwriters, and producers -- in 36 different categories.

The 42nd Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards is one of Mele Mei's 2019 signature events.

Mele Mei, which translates to "May Hawaiian Music Month," features a number of musical performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands. including performances at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort's Kani Ka Pila Grille and Halekulani's House Without A Key.



For more information on the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and a full list of Mele Mei events, visit http://www.melemei.com

You can also follow Mele Mei on Facebook at @melemeihawaii or on Instagram and Twitter at @melemei.

