Monster Trucks, Pig Racing & More at 50th State Fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Monster trucks, pig races, popular YouTube stars from Ryan's World and Toy Review, rides, games and food headline the fun you'll find at the 50th State Fair.

2017 Monster Truck Hall of Fame inductee Jack Koberna showed off

his truck Tuff E' Nuff on Living808 and talked about the thrill of being at Aloha Stadium for the first time.



Other first timers? Ryan's World and Toy Review characters.



When Ryan was three-years-old, he asked his mom if he could make his own YouTube video where he would review toys.

And as they say, the rest is history.

He's now seven and his You Tube channel receives more than 1 billion views per month and over 20 million subscribers.

He's represented at the Fair as a costume character who is joined by Combo Panda, the animated self-proclaimed gamer panda from Ryan's World.

The popular pig racing led by Monte McClurg is back.

The pigs are from Kansas and were flown in to be featured at the Fair.

Monster Trucks continue through June 16 and the Fair will

also feature Robo Car Transformers.

A live rootin' tootin rodeo will finish up the Fair from June 27-30.

There are also great rides like Speed, Black Out, and Technopower that can only be seen at the 50th State Fair.

Check out the highlights and all the family fun planned at ekfernandez.com

Website: www.ekfernandez.com

