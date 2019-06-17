Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing dads out there - this show is dedicated to you! We catchup with Lanai Tabura, entrepreneur and TV host, to hear his thoughts on raising two daughters as well as how his charity work is impacting the Phillipines. We visit La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls and speak with the Head of School Dr. Josh Watson on his responsibility to be a good male role model. Then Julia from INspiration Interiors takes us for a tour of the Cupola Gallery, and later Brook and her husband Tory give a touching tribute to Marvin Mell, Tory's father.