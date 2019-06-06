Moana Masters class Taste of New Orleans

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Learn to cook Cajun style for a new Master class with Beachhouse at the Moana Chef de Cuisine Colin Sato on Saturday, June 8th.

Moana Masters – this coming Saturday's cooking class features Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo – a taste of New Orleans.

Moana Masters Cooking classes are offered several times a year at the Beachhouse at the Moana.

This Saturday from noon – 2 p.m., you can take a trip down south to Cajun Country with a "Taste of New Orleans" where Chef Sato will be sharing recipes and tips on how to make the classic Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo.

"I'll teach our guests how to make a perfectly seasoned roux-based sauce that's easy to recreate when preparing the gumbo at home," says Sato. "This is a great dish to serve at parties as this dish is always a big hit with the crowd and the gumbo is easy to prepare ahead of time."



The experience starts with a welcome cocktail and sausage tasting – three types of local sausages from the Kukui Sausage Company where specialty sausages are made using fresh local fruits and vegetables combined with spices and ground pork or chicken.



Following the cooking class, guests will enjoy a family style luncheon where they'll enjoy the prepared chicken and sausage gumbo with local-style dirty rice; salad and a summer-inspired mixed berry trifle for dessert and beer tastings with mixologist Dave Powers.



Cost is $100 per person including gratuity; plus taxes and Box Office fees.

Recommended attire is pants and closed toe shoes.

Tickets are available at Honolulu Box Office.

Includes complimentary four-hour valet parking or self-parking at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani parking garage.



Future classes planned include:

Saturday, July 6– Beachhouse at the Moana celebrates all things MANGOES during the month of July with a class and feast that includes mangoes. Chef Sato will be sharing how to make a great Summer Seafood Boil – great to serve at a backyard party!

Saturday, September 14 – Thanksgiving and Holidays Made Easy. Get holiday inspiration with this Moana Master class.

Website: www.beachhousewaikiki.com

