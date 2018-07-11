Men's Wearhouse joins IHS in helping homeless and displaced find jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Institute for Human Services does a lot to help homeless and displaced people return to a normal life, including work.

IHS serves Hawaii’s most vulnerable individuals with respect, taking the time to listen to their stories and offer tailored solutions.

Beyond food and shelter, IHS offers a wide variety of supportive services that allow individuals to reconnect, heal and succeed.

Homeless Outreach, Emergency Shelters, Housing Support Services, Supportive Services.

If you’d like to help, Men’s Warehouse is holding a suit drive.

Viewers are encouraged to visit your nearest Men’s Wearhouse store to donate gently worn professional attire to support this important cause.

The Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive is happening throughout the entire month of July.

Viewers can visit https://mwsuitdrive.comto learn more about the Men’s Wearhouse Suit Drive.

