"Meet the Toys You Grew Up With" at Hawaii's Don Quijote stores

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:14 PM HST

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:14 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Woody, Buzz Lightyear and gang return! Don Quijote Hawaii is celebrating Toy Story's final movie in a big way!

They've got a fun-filled family event happening next month where families and fans can get a picture and interact with life-size toys. Plus, they're giving away a limited amount of space alien toys. 

Here's the event details:

Waipahu
Sunday, June 2
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kaheka
Saturday, June 8
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pearl City
Sunday, June 9
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information visit donquijotehawaii.com
 

