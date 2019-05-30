"Meet the Toys You Grew Up With" at Hawaii's Don Quijote stores
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Woody, Buzz Lightyear and gang return! Don Quijote Hawaii is celebrating Toy Story's final movie in a big way!
They've got a fun-filled family event happening next month where families and fans can get a picture and interact with life-size toys. Plus, they're giving away a limited amount of space alien toys.
Here's the event details:
Waipahu
Sunday, June 2
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kaheka
Saturday, June 8
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pearl City
Sunday, June 9
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
For more information visit donquijotehawaii.com