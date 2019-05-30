"Meet the Toys You Grew Up With" at Hawaii's Don Quijote stores

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Woody, Buzz Lightyear and gang return! Don Quijote Hawaii is celebrating Toy Story's final movie in a big way!

They've got a fun-filled family event happening next month where families and fans can get a picture and interact with life-size toys. Plus, they're giving away a limited amount of space alien toys.

Here's the event details:

Waipahu

Sunday, June 2

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kaheka

Saturday, June 8

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pearl City

Sunday, June 9

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information visit donquijotehawaii.com

