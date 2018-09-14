Mālama Loko Ea gala fundraiser coming to Puaʻena Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) - In 2008, Kamehameha Schools called out for help to restore the Loko Ea fishpond in Haleiwa, Oahu.

James Estores and Benson Lee answered the call. Their intent was to reconnect Loko Ea and ʻUkoʻa fishpond and to give back to Princess Bernice Pauahi and Kamehameha Schools.

Their outreach to kupuna leaders, community, sports groups, company groups, church groups, and school groups started a movement that continues today as Mālama Loko Ea.

The non-profit organization provides an educational platform where students and community members learn and practice land stewardship, nohona Hawaiʻi (living and practicing Hawaiian culture as a way of life), and ʻike kuʻuna (knowledge of traditional Hawaiian practices).

With the kuleana to mālama a rich cultural and natural resource, Mālama Loko Ea works to revive Loko Ea to once again become an abundant and thriving fishpond.

They host over 6000 volunteers and a variety of school groups each year.

The Mālama Loko Ea Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.

To help raise funds they are hosting their first gala event at Puaʻena beach in Haleiwa on September 29th from 4:30pm to 8:00pm.

It will be held at the historic airstrip in beautiful North Shore Oahu.

The “SEAFOOD & A SUNSET” fundraiser will showcase cuisine by Chef Reno of Fresh Catch Seafood, Chef Leroy of Flyinʻ Ahi and Jens Catering. Entertainment will be provided by Shawn Garnett music, Rex Baccay & Percussion and DJ James Coles.

All proceeds will go to fund their capital campaign Amapo Ea Project, to acquire a specialty dredge equipment needed to dredge 2-3 ft of sediment from the bottom of our large pond.

They also intend to use the dredge equipment to help restore other loko iʻa throughout our state as well.

TICKETS: www.Eventbrite.com - type in Loko ea Fishpond Seafood & Sunset. Special sponsorship tables are available as well.

You can also contact the event co-chairs for more information: Doreen@lokoea.org or Rowena@lokoea.org