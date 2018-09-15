Makiki Community Garden Volunteer Workday

HONOULU (KHON2) - Makiki Community Garden in partnership with Blue Zones Project is holding a volunteer workday and cleanup this Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9am – 11:30am.

Makiki Community Garden was established in 1975 and has over 100 garden plots and many community gardeners.

According to Pauline Gray, Gardener at Makiki Community Garden, this event is a great opportunity for the public to learn hands-on skills about growing their own food and giving back to the community through volunteering.

“In the Blue Zones (which are places where people live to age 100 at extremely high rates), gardening is a part of life. 95% of what Blue Zones centenarians eat are plant-based, so growing a garden provides a direct connection to your food source and creating garden to table meals,” says Gray.

She adds, “for me, gardening is a learning experience and since I am a single mother, I’m able to teach my daughter the benefits of eating healthy and teaching her where the fruits and vegetables we eat come from.”

For more info on the Makiki Garden Event, please reach out to Molly Mamaril, Blue Zones Project Engagement Lead at 808-220-1171 or go to https://hawaii.bluezonesproject.com/