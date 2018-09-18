Locations Foundation celebrates anniversary with 30 days of kindness

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Locations Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization comprised of Locations agents and staff, marks its 30th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, the foundation is carrying out 30 random acts of kindness to 30 community-based organizations, one per day throughout the month of September.

On the 11th day, the foundation surprised Ka Paalana Partners in Development with a new mattress, bedding, and gift cards.

Ka Paalana is dedicated to serving homeless and at-risk families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast. Its programs and services are designed to prepare children for school, equip parents to be their childʻs most important teacher, and empower adults toward self-sufficiency.

"I think it’s important to understand that it’s a partnership between us and our families. It’s a friendship, a two-way relationship that fosters healthy choices, greater opportunities and a valuable support system," said Kasey Galariada, Ka Paalana family education coordinator. "Our program’s purpose is to provide families with free high-quality education but ultimately what we want is for our families to know we care, we see them, we hear and feel their struggles and we want to support and love them.

"Our families are always in need and often times when we can’t meet their needs there is always someone else willing to help. I think what we appreciate most about Locations Foundation is how intentional they are about their giving. They are always asking, 'What do you need?' We really appreciate that, because although basic necessities such as hygiene products, diapers, wipes, pull-ups, clothes are important and always needed, there are often items that are far out of reach for our families and those are the items we try to get to the families with our partnerships," Galariada added.

Each year, more than 200 Locations agents and staff donate more than 2,000 volunteer hours to service projects across Oahu. Last year alone, the Foundation donated more than $300,000 to one hundred local non-profit organizations.

