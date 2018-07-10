Local Flag Football Team will represent Hawaii in national competiiotn in Texas

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On June 16 & 17, 2018 Hawaii’s very own ‘Savage Crew’ flag football team competed in the Best of the West Tournament in Temecula, San Diego.

They battled against other teams from across the country, sweeping their division going 6-0 over the course of the weekend, qualifying for the National East Meets West Tournament in Dallas, TX on July 13th-14th, 2018.

Now, the ‘Savage Crew’ team will represent Hawaii in the national, invitation only event, competing against teams from four other regional tournaments.

All teams competing in the national tournament will compete for the national title and ultimate bragging rights.

To top it off, they’ll be playing at The Ford Center at the Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys Football Team.



