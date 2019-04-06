KAWAII KON TAKES OVER LIVING808

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kawaii Kon is Hawaii’s premiere anime and Japanese pop culture convention! Bringing exciting guests each year, with the opportunity for local fans to meet them and get an autograph.

They have a packed artist alley and dealers room, and huge tabletop and video gaming rooms.

People get excited for Kawaii Kon for different reasons but there is something for everyone!



The Kawaii Kon app has a schedule of events throughout the weekend and you can visit https://kawaiikon.com for the latest.

Mikey Monis was able to talk to some of the excited attendees on today’s show.