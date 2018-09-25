Living808

It's National Punctuation Day! Common mistakes you may be making

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 05:01 PM HST

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 05:01 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today is National Punctuation Day, a day to celebrate the importance of proper punctuation.

KHON2's Terri Inefuku put Trini and John to the test with a fun challenge featuring common punctuation mistakes.

Here are a few tips using the Associated Press Stylebook:

'70s, not 70's

Decades do not "possess" anything. Use the apostrophe to indicate numerals are left out.

It's vs. it is

It’s is a contraction for “it is” or “it has.” Its is a possessive pronoun that means “belonging to it.”

9-year-old and 9 years old, never nine years old

Always use numbers for ages. Hyphens are used when the age is an adjective before a noun, or as a substitute for a noun.

December 2018 vs. Dec. 25, 2018

When a month is used with a specific date, abbreviate Jan.. Feb., Aug., Sept., Oct., Nov., and Dec. Spell out when using alone, or with a year alone. When a phrase lists only a month and a year, do not separate the year with a comma. When a phrase refers to a month, day, and year, set off the year with commas.

Working full time vs. a full-time job

Hyphenate when used as a compound modifier.

Addresses

Use abbreviations only with a numbered address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Spell them out and capitalize in a formal street name without a number: Pennsylvania Avenue.

State names

Hawaii, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, Texas and Utah are never abbreviated in datelines or text.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News