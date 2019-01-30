In Sickness & In Health: Office Exercises

HONOLULU (KHON2) - In our “In Sickness & In Health” segment Cindy Carvahlo, the senior fitness practitioner for Adventist Health Castle shows us office Exercises.

Now there are no excuses for getting in a few minutes each day.

Many people make resolutions to be healthier and there is something more they can do other than scheduling a workout and eating healthier.



• Adjustable standing or moveable work station

• treadmill desk

• under the desk elliptical (FitDesk) or stationary bike

• Replace your office chair with a stability ball

 Engages core and improves posture

 Start with short periods

• Have walking and/or standing meetings

• Walk while on a phone call

• Set an alarm on your phone to get up and move for 2 minutes min

 2 minutes of exercise every 30 min = 32 min per day

2 minutes of activity every 60 min = 16 min per day

Carvahlo says Invite your co-workers to join you and don’t be afraid to be an example.

It takes a while to warm-up before we begin to perspire so a couple of minutes of activity shouldn’t be a problem.

If necessary, some moist wipes and a little body spray can help.

Option to start with stretches instead of exercises

• Standing hip flexor stretch

• Standing calve stretch

• Seated chair chest stretch

Tricep Stretch with side bend (sit or stand)

• High knees

• Desk push-ups

• Wall sits or chair squats

• Chair dips

• Lunges (walking or stationary)

• Calf raises

Other more vigorous options:

• Jump rope

• Stairs in your building

• Resistance tubing

• Medicine balls

• Dumbbells

For more information visit https://AdventistHealthCastle.org or give our Wellness Center a call at 263-5050

At Adventist Health Castle they offer help with eating healthy, diabetes control, quitting smoking, and fitness classes.