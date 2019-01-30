In Sickness & In Health: Office Exercises
HONOLULU (KHON2) - In our “In Sickness & In Health” segment Cindy Carvahlo, the senior fitness practitioner for Adventist Health Castle shows us office Exercises.
Now there are no excuses for getting in a few minutes each day.
Many people make resolutions to be healthier and there is something more they can do other than scheduling a workout and eating healthier.
• Adjustable standing or moveable work station
• treadmill desk
• under the desk elliptical (FitDesk) or stationary bike
• Replace your office chair with a stability ball
Engages core and improves posture
Start with short periods
• Have walking and/or standing meetings
• Walk while on a phone call
• Set an alarm on your phone to get up and move for 2 minutes min
2 minutes of exercise every 30 min = 32 min per day
2 minutes of activity every 60 min = 16 min per day
Carvahlo says Invite your co-workers to join you and don’t be afraid to be an example.
It takes a while to warm-up before we begin to perspire so a couple of minutes of activity shouldn’t be a problem.
If necessary, some moist wipes and a little body spray can help.
Option to start with stretches instead of exercises
• Standing hip flexor stretch
• Standing calve stretch
• Seated chair chest stretch
Tricep Stretch with side bend (sit or stand)
• High knees
• Desk push-ups
• Wall sits or chair squats
• Chair dips
• Lunges (walking or stationary)
• Calf raises
Other more vigorous options:
• Jump rope
• Stairs in your building
• Resistance tubing
• Medicine balls
• Dumbbells
For more information visit https://AdventistHealthCastle.org or give our Wellness Center a call at 263-5050
At Adventist Health Castle they offer help with eating healthy, diabetes control, quitting smoking, and fitness classes.