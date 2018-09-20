In Sickness & In Health: Car Seat Safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Many times deaths and injuries can be prevented by proper use of car seats.

Stephanie Capllonch, Child Passenger Safety Technician/Instructor at Adventist Health Castle and Laurie Torkelson, Director at the Birth Center, explains what to look for in a car seat and how to properly install one in your car.

Next week is National Child Passenger Safety week so Adventist Health Castle in partnership with the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition will be hosting a free community car seat safety check this Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 am to 1 pm at Castle.

Reservations are not needed.

You can also find more info on car seat safety at https://kipchawaii.org.

