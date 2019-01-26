Hugs gets a special delivery

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Thanks to CS WO, Living808 is enjoying a brand new set with beautiful furniture.

There was nothing wrong with our previous set pieces so with CS WOs help, all of us at KHON2 thought it would be a great idea to donate the furniture to a business that could use it.

We chose HUGS.

HUGS supports Hawaii families with a child up to age 21 who has been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness or disease.

The nonprofit organization provides comprehensive, long-term support to each member of the family, to ensure they don't have to face their challenges alone.

We thought it would be a great idea to give them and the children they help, a comfortable place to sit and spend valuable time together.

Website: https://www.hugshawaii.org/