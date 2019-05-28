Hooko Counselors Discuss Suicide Prevention

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Suicide is the leading cause of death for Hawaii residents between the ages of 15-24 according to the Co-Founders of Hooko LLC , who joined Living808 to talk about the issue, red flags, and resources.

Rhesa Kaulia and Edwina Reyes say that in Hawaii, 34% of those who commit suicide are experiencing relationship problems, 26% have long-term illness or medical issues, and 12% go through divorce or break-ups.

Others experienced a loss of a job or a loved one.

In general, 3% of the population will attempt suicide, with males being more successful than females.

Many individuals will re-attempt suicide if they are unsuccessful the first time.

They add that, "Suicidality includes any thoughts, plans, or attempts to take one's own life. Primarily, most individuals who consider suicide are experiencing Major Depression. For others, negative life experiences, like break-ups or divorce, loss of a job or a loved one, or unresolved and debilitating medical or mental health issues (i.e. chronic pain or psychoses - aka hearing voices) can lead them to consider suicide. Still others are crying out for help, they may be acting on impulse or are just flirting with the idea but don't mean to carry it out. "

Most people don't commit suicide without warning.

There are generally red flags - for example, you may see a change in their behaviors or mood, an increase in substance use or drinking, a person may begin giving their belongings away, or even make comments about not wanting to be around or live on this earth anymore.

Statistics show that 15% of middle and high school students in the State have actually made a plan of suicide.

9% of middle school students have attempted suicide, which translate to 3 students per class.

Girls are more likely to attempt suicide, but boys are more likely to be successful.

The rates are even higher amongst populations like the LGBTQ community.

If you have thoughts of suicidality or you have concerns about someone you know, Hooko recommends to first and foremost, talk to someone about it - a friend, family member, co-worker.

"Talking about it actually decreases the chances of follow through and provides emotional support for the person experiencing suicidality" explains Kaulia and Reyes. "Get professional help through your doctor, spiritual leader, or therapist."

You can call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 808-832-3100, or Hooko LLC Counseling Center at 808-375-7712.

Website: www.hookollc.com

Ho'okō LLC Laniakea Plaza

94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd., Suite B202

Waipahu, HI 96797

Phone: (808) 375-7712

Fax: (808) 671-0222

Email: info@hookollc.com

