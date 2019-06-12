HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Night Market is a FREE and FAMILY-FRIENDLY event and will feature Hawaiʻi's hottest food trucks, pop up shops , music by Drew Singer and the JAY KEYZ PROJECT.

The event is inviting everyone to use their Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® at participating vendor booths for discounts and sign up to win a one thousand dollar Hawaiian Airlines gift card!

It is especially exciting to see the partnership with Jana Lam and they want to encourage everyone to come down early and visit the Hawaiian Airlines booth to receive a free gift from Jana and the Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® while supplies last.

You can log on to www.ourkakaako.com for the complete info.

