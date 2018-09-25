Honolulu Magazine Hale Aina Awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The savvy readers of HONOLULU Magazine vote for the best restaurants in Hawai‘i in 38 categories.

The winners are announced for the first time at this gala Hale ‘Aina celebration and then published in the December issue of HONOLULU Magazine.

The event culminates with a large celebration where the award-winning restaurants mix with readers and guests and serve up delicious dishes, specialty cocktails and wine at four bars throughout the grounds.

The Hale Aina Awards celebration goes down this weekend, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 from 6:30 to 9:30pm at the Royal Hawaiian Luxury Resort in Waikiki.

On the menu, Beef Stew Torchon at the event.

Beef stew Torchon, topped with crème fraiche and green onions, served on buttered toast.

Tickets are $150 each.

Also available is a reserved table for 6 guests with complimentary beverage service and seating near the stage for $1,500.

Visit http://bit.ly/haleainaawards19.

For sponsor details and more information on the history of the awards, please visit https://www.honolulumagazine.com/haleaina.