Honolulu Cookie Company unveils the 2019 Valentine's Day Collection

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu Cookie Company’s Valentine’s Day Collection is in stores, featuring delicious flavors that celebrate classic varieties everyone loves.

The collection includes several unique products; the beautiful Aloha Tin ensures your gift will be a treasured memory – with eight cookies in four flavors.

Their small Aloha Heart Box shows your care with three of Honolulu Cookie Company’s most-popular flavors.

In addition, the Mini Aloha Heart Bag is the perfect token of affection, offering big flavors in an adorable, reusable drawstring pouch.

In-store customers can choose their own five flavors, while online shoppers can choose a Mini Aloha Heart Bag pre-packed with enduring customer favorites.

Honolulu Cookie Company also has an online exclusive Aloha Heart Gift Tower that makes an impressive statement by combining the small Aloha Heart Box, the Aloha Heart Tin and Aloha Heart Window Box!

Deadline for shipping to the Mainland is February 7th.

Upcoming Honolulu Cookie Company in-store events include a dipping event at their Beach Walk location Waikiki on Wednesday the 30th from 3pm to 7pm.

To find a store near you or order online visit http://www.honolulucookie.com/.

