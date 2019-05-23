Help Make-A-Wish Hawaii Grant Wishes this Summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) - You can help support Make-A-Wish Hawaii's mission to grant between 90-100 life-changing wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

Dr. Jeremy Edwards and Hawaii wish kid Seth talked about the impact and tangible medical benefits wishes can bring in a child's medical journey.

"The impact of a wish is amazing" says Dr. Edwards. "As a pediatric oncologist, almost all of my patients are eligible for a wish. The anticipation sustains them and can often inspire them to comply better with their treatment plans. It's part of a child's healing and a huge piece of hope."

Research shows that patients who were granted a wish were more likely to have fewer unplanned hospital and emergency department visits.

Kailua teen Seth is one of Dr. Edwards' patients and wish kids waiting for a wish to come true.

His wish is to meet the 116 Clique, his favorite hip hop group.

"I like their messages of faith and hope," explains Seth. "Their music has really helped me in my journey with a blood disorder. When I found out I could have a wish, I knew that meeting them would be the best thing I could ask for, and I really hope my wish will come true."

Dr. Edwards is the chair of the medical advisory board both locally at Make-A-Wish Hawaii and nationally at Make-A-Wish America and stresses how wishes can improve a child's quality of life and produce better health outcomes.

You can read more about recent research and hear stories of local wish kids who have benefited from the power of a wish at Hawaii.wish.org

Your support is invaluable for the success of our KHON2 and 94.7KUMU annual Make-A-Wish Hawaii Give Wishes Wings radiothon and telethon coming up on June 7th.

Your support will help make wishes come true for 30 local keiki waiting for their wishes this summer.

Website: Hawaii.wish.org

