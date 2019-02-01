Hawaii's Kitchen On the Road - MW Restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Restaurants are rolling out special menus for lovebirds just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Who better than married chefs Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Wade Ueoka of MW Restaurant to create a romantic 4-course meal and a Grand Tasting Menu?

Living808 scored a sneak peek and taste of the Valentine’s Menu.

We’re talking a trio of appetizers, choice of entrees such as Mochi Crusted Kona Kampachi, Miso Honey Glazed Butterfish, Hudson Valley Duck Confit, and Grilled True Natural Brandt Bran 12oz Ribeye Steak, and choice of desserts including PB and Popcorn, A Mud Pie for Two, and Molten Truffle Cake, and Aphrodisiac Chocolates.

Tannya takes Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road to MW Restaurant to cook with the “W” of MW, Chef Wade Ueoka.

Website: http://mwrestaurant.com

