Hawaii's Kitchen on the Road at Laverne's Kitchen

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Laverne’s Kitchen was started by Rene Paulo back in November of 2000 when he set out to fulfill his dream of having his own restaurant.

Rene’s passion of food started from childhood and he went on to pursue a career working for the state and cooking for the keiki of Hawaii and our public schools.

He later used that experience to start his own restaurant and catering business.

After 15 years of dedication and hard work Rene passed on much of the business management to his youngest son Travis Paulo back in 2013.

The business moved to a commercial kitchen transitioning to focus more on catering and food trucks.

Rene shows us how to make their popular Garlic Butter Mahi plate and smoked meat plate.

Then John joins Travis at the food truck in Waikele to help with the lunch hour rush.

For more information or to have your next big party catered, visit https://www.lavernescateringhawaii.com.