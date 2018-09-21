HONOLULU (KHON2) - In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Honolulu Coffee House joins us at ChefZone to make a “mango, raspberry, blueberry, lilikoi Puff Pastry”.

Puff is a traditional laminated dough similar to croissant dough.

Laminated doughs have alternating layers of dough and butter. Steam from butter allows the dough to expand while baking, and the fat from the butter makes the dough crisp.

In turn you get something light and flaky.

It’s very versatile.

You can fill it with anything sweet, like pie filling or even something savory like curry.

Use your imagination!

Store the dough in the freezer.

Allow the sheet to thaw in the refrigerator for about 4 hours.

The dough will feel pliable making it easy to handle while preserving the layers.

BE SURE TO CUT PUFF DOUGH WHILE VERY COLD BUT NOT FROZEN.

Puff dough takes a lot longer to bake than most people think!

Here are some good tips for making the lilikoi pastry cream.

Allow the pastry cream to rapidly cool.

Once its at room temp, its cool enough to handle.

Even though the pastry cream is a type of custard, this is one of the few custards that we bring to a boil.

Its important to do so as the starches need to fully “swell” and bind so you don’t get runny pastry cream.

Stir occasionally, and control your temperature on the stove.

A medium-low heat is always a good place to start.

Pastry cream is pretty forgiving as the starches in the recipe get in the way of the custard overcooking when it is brought to a boil.

Lilikoi Pastry Cream Recipe:

• 50 g sugar

• 2 egg yolks

• 10 g flour

• 10 g cornstarch

• 2 g salt

• 160 g milk

• 40 g lilikoi puree

You can definitely make the puff dough 1 day ahead (store in a cool dry place).

Pastry cream can be anywhere from 1-3 days ahead of time.

Pastry cream is a base for many French based components for pastries and desserts.

Chiboust cream: pastry cream with gelatin and Italian meringue.

Diplomate cream : pastry cream plus whipped cream.

Recipe:

1 small jar Apricot jam

1 pint raspberries

1 pint blue berries

1 ripe mango

1 box powdered sugar

