Hawaii's Kitchen: Stormy's Gastropub

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Haleiwa hotspot Stormy's Gastropub cooked up some of their specials for our latest Hawaii's Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Owner/General Manager Dustin Pokrass and Executive Chef Sebastian Arrango showed off some of the dishes and drinks that make the North Shore restaurant a popular place to get "upscale food with a casual sports bar atmosphere."

Chef Sebastian, locally known as "Rasta" brings his artistry and passion for cuisine to unique dishes such as Shrimp & Grits and Salmon Empanadas.

His Shrimp & Grits dish uses polenta folded with Mozzarella and Jalapeño.

Other house specialties include Beer Batter Fish Tacos, Blackened Shrimp Tacos, Fish & Chips, Chicken & Waffles, and Chicken Cordon Bleu pizza, and Eggs Benedict pizza.

Stormy's is also known for its bar, with drinks that pair well with brunch dishes including Bloody Mary's and what Dustin calls "Man-mosas."

Stormy's Gastropub is located in Haleiwa at 66-165 Kamehameha Hwy.

Hours:

Monday 11AM-12AM

Tuesday 11AM-12AM

Wednesday 11AM-12AM

Thursday 11AM-12AM

Friday 11AM-12AM

Saturday 9AM-12AM

Sunday 9AM-12AM

Website: https://www.stormyshaleiwa.com/

