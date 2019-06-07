Hawaii's Kitchen On the Road: Rocky Teppanyaki at Hilton Hawaiian Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii's Kitchen went on the road to Rocky Japanese Steak Teppan Restaurant aka "Rocky Teppanyaki" at Hilton Hawaiian Village trying out all the new dishes and drinks on the menu for lunch, dinner, and happy hour.

This has been a popular Teppanyaki spot for locals and visitors alike for years at Hilton Hawaiian Village and Rocky's is adding some new dishes and crowd pleasing cocktails and desserts that Living808's Tannya Joaquin had to check out.

The new name and menu comes with local specials with a Rocky twist, such as Loco Moco Ramen with Sun Noodles and a new addition, Wagyu Steak.

Why the name change to Rocky's?

Corporate Manager Shinji Ohfuji says you can still have all of your favorite teppanyaki dishes that started the world-famous trend as Benihana, but named in honor of founder Rocky Teppanyaki, he adds, "We are also able to offer a wider variety of dishes that cater to local tastes - like poke bowls using fresh Hawaiian fish, loco moco, ramen loco moco, and other new items, as well as special promotions like Happy Hour with 50% off all drinks - that we werenʻt able to do before, so itʻs really an exciting time for us!"

Head Chef Thomas Toth cooked up some of the new dishes including Wagyu Steak Teppanyaki and gave Tannya a chance to try out her skills as a Teppanyaki Chef.

Rocky Aoki is a legend in the culinary world and lived a life of unmatched adventure.

He was a hot air balloonist, cigarette boat racer, Cannonball Run winner, world backgammon champion, Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, iconic restaurateur, and so much more.

Rocky introduced the concept of "eater-tainment" to the world over 50 years ago, blending Japanese-style teppan cooking with showmanship and grandeur.

His larger-than-life approach to everything he touched inspires the fun food and drinks experience at Rocky's.

Rocky's is open daily for lunch, daily Happy Hour with 50% off all drinks, and dinner, and provides 4 hours of free parking, kama'aina discount, take-out available, and group events - from birthdays and business events to graduation parties, weddings, and more!

Rocky's Happy Hour is on its lanai from 5 to 7p.m. offering 50% Off All Drinks - soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails, sake - even bottles are half off!

Take advantage of 4 hours of free parking with Rockyʻs validation.

Perfect opportunity to try out the new Rocky's and check out Friday night fireworks with parking covered.

Reservations: (808) 955-5955

rockyhawaii.com

