Hawaii's Kitchen On the Road: Hoakalei Country Club Reflections Restaurant

Hawaii's Kitchen went on the road to Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach to check out the new restaurant called Reflections that overlooks the 18th hole at the luxurious clubhouse.

Hoakalei is a private golf/country club, but Reflections is opening the restaurant to the general public for May & June and invited Living808 for a taste test.

Reflections has two Executive Chefs, Roy Wong & Shingo Kosaka welcomed Living808's Tannya Joaquin out to try out specials including Prime Rib, Lobster

The menu was created by Sankara Hotel & Spa's Executive Chef Chiharu Takei in Japan.

"We are very excited to be executing his vision and adding some of our own flair to the menu" says Chef Wong. "One of our most popular menu items is our Prime Rib. At Reflections our prime rib is rubbed down slowly with a mix of oregano, thyme, rosemary, garlic, Hawaiian Sea Salt, black pepper, oil, and roasted garlic paste. It's then left to bathe over-night and control cooked the next day at approximately 137 degrees for 10 hours. The cooking process happens in our Combination Oven that allows the prime rib to be roasted and steamed simultaneously so that all those rich flavors have time to marry one another."

The Prime Rib "left-overs" are used for a lunch favorite, Prime Rib sandwich, which is served chilled and thin sliced on a warm hoagie French roll that's dressed with grain mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, and swiss cheese.

Chef Wong says "it's a hearty and refreshing lunch to enjoy with a cold beer after your day on the green!"

Chef Shingo cooked up another favorite, Lobster Bouillabaisse.

This one has a special base, using lobster stock that consists of aromatic ingredients like fennel, garlic sale, white wine, and Italian parsley.

It features seared robust seafood items like lobster, shrimp, scallops, and clams using the lobster stock.

Executive Director Ken Terao told Tannya about the vision for the clubhouse and restaurant, saying "The word "Hoakalei" means "reflection of a lei" and it comes from the Hawaiian legend about Madame Pele and her sister Hi'iaka as they journeyed across the island chaing to retrieve Pele's lover Lohiau. In the story, Hi'iaka crossed the 'Ewa plain and come to see a reflection of herself in the a spring while adorned with garlands of lehua blossoms, thus the name Reflections for our restaurant."

Reflections seats 300 and includes a 1,500-bottle wine cellar visible from the main dining.

The menu is innovative contemporary Pacific Rim cuisine served in a spacious private dining room as well as lanai dining that overlooks the 18th hole.

Other featured menu items include the Hoakalei Roll, their take on the traditional California Roll.

Chef Kosaka created this roll using marinated mushrooms, gobo, cucumber, tamago, shrimp, and tobiko.

A house specialty is Haupia French Toast with a coconut custard that's created using coconut milk, cream, eggs, sugar, and cinnamon. The outside of the toast is dusted with a mix of panko and coconut flakes.

A dessert Tannya recommends is the Chocolate Fondant, their version of the chocolate lava cake.

Chefs take frozen chocolate batter and pour fresh batter over it before popping it in the oven for about 15 minutes.

The result is a sultry chocolate cake that's perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For the month of May and June, Hoakalei is offering a limited number of reservations to dine at Reflections restaurant.

Non-members will be required to make a reservation prior.

Hoakalei is also offering special introductory membership rates for social members and dining members, saying "We know that not everyone in the community is a golfer, but we know that everyone loves to eat and drink by the pool."

One of the most exciting features of the new club house is the infinity pool and hot tub with jet spa with poolside lounges and an outdoor bar and extended lanai for holding poolside parties.



In addition to resident & non-resident golf memberships, Hoakalei now has social memberships and a special dining membership that has no initiation fee, along with special memberships for the military.

Hoakalei Golf Course was designed by Ernie Els. It measures a whopping 7,413 years from the back tees making it the longest course in the state with meticulous conditions, pristine greens, and water features surrounded by 112 white sand bunkers.

Sankara Hawai'i purchased the golf course in 2015 and worked to create "the best private golf club in the state of Hawaii" and the owners are proud to show off the new additions by welcoming the general public for the opening of the new clubhouse.



Website: www.hoakaleicountryclub.com

