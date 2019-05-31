Hawaii's Kitchen On the Road: All Kine Grindz/Habilitat Luau

HONOLULU (KHON2) - All Kine Grindz is serving up onolicious local favorites for its big Luau fundraiser for Habilitat coming up June 1st at Kualoa Ranch.

Habilitat's 19th annual luau, auction and benefit concert will be held at Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, June 1st from 10am - 4pm.

There will be homemade food for the luau (over 2000 people served), entertainment, the largest auction in the state, and family activities.

To buy tickets, go to the website 808luau.com, buy them at the event or call Habilitat 235-3691.

Chef Justin Worthington cooked up popular plates for Hawaii's Kitchen at Chef Zone including Seared Ahi and Kalua Pig with Lomi Salmon and shared his recipes with Living808.

Recipe:

Seared Ahi

Ingredients

· 6 oz. Ahi Steak

· Garlic Pepper Seasoning Salt

· 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive oil

· 1 Tbsp Furikake

· Wasabi

Directions:

Pre heat sauté pan on high heat and add extra virgin olive oil (about 1 minute). Prepare ahi by add garlic pepper seasoning to both sides of the ahi steak. Sauté ahi for about a minute on each face, then sear around sides cooking the entire exterior. Slice ahi and sprinkle furikake and drizzle wasabi to finish.

Recipe:

Lomi Salmon

Ingredients

· 8 oz Salted Salmon, diced small

· 4 Tomatoes, seeded and diced small

· 2 Small Maui Onions, diced small

· 6 stalks green onions, chopped

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a glass bowl and gently knead/toss with your hands. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours before serving.

All Kine Grindz is part of Habilitat's workforce development program.

100% of the proceeds go to provide treatment and help the addicted and homeless population of Hawaii.

All Kine Grindz caters all kind of events from graduation parties to large scale luaus. Our specialty is up-scale plate lunches like you see here.

All Kine Grindz can be found at food truck events all around Oahu.

They're currently looking for a location to serve lunches during the week.

Website: https://www.habilitat.com/honolulu-hawaii-catering/