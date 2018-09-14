HONOLULU (KHON2) - Fire Grill Waikiki is a hidden gem at Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach on Kuhio Avenue, and its menu features classic favorites with an interesting twist.

Their signature dish is the Famous Smoked One Pound Prime Rib.

General Manager Christopher Lead believes what sets this prime rib from others are it's unique ingredients, creative presentation, and amazing flavors.

"We use the finest quality Angus Beef Rib Eye, with our own special eleven seasonings, then we smoke it in house and it's flash grilled over Hickory wood," explained Lead.

If the taste doesn't impress, the presentation will prompt you to grab your phone out and post a picture.

"[The presentation} is an outstanding spectacle and social media favorite because we serve it on a real Acacia wood plate," said Lead.

"We then place a glass dome over the entree and then we smoke it once again and it's presented at the table where the smoke bellows out releasing all the savory aromas!"

The prime rib is then topped with fresh grilled bell peppers, and served with grilled asparagus spears and garlic mashed potatoes.

In addition to their superb menu, Fire Grill Waikiki offers an all-day happy hour menu that runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit their website at trfiregrill.com

Fire Grill Waikiki

2330 Kuhio Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

(808) 921-2330

Validated parking available

$6 for up to 4 hours

Hawaii's Kitchen: Fire Grill Waikiki_2