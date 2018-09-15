Hawaii to host first-ever Professional Beauty Symposium and Expo focused on the power of digital inf

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Top beauty influencers from around the world are in Hawaii for a two day event at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The event, called iBeauty Digital Symposium & Expo, is the first trade symposium and expo for the professional beauty industry to laser focus on the influence of social and digital trends.

“In the beauty industry, we’ve been seeing a shift in the marketing of products, manufacturers, best practices,” says Lani Minihan, Creative Director of iBeauty Digital.

“Platforms such as social media have made a major impact on the beauty industry, especially with the rise of influencers.

iBeauty Digital’s goal is to create a space where the beauty professional and digital platforms can collaborate and educate together,” she adds.

The event will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 16 and 17. For more info or to register, go to www.ibeautydigital.com