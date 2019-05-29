Hawaii Island Week: Volcano Art Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii Island Week took us to The Volcano Art Center, a not for profit art and education organization whose mission to promote, develop and perpetuate the artists of Hawaii through arts and education.

This fine art gallery showcases handcrafted art works by over 230 local artists with a free outdoor sculpture garden to enjoy with two pieces from the State Foundation on Culture and The Arts, self guided during daylight hours.

VAC also offers classes and workshops for residents, keiki and visitors to explore artistic endeavors hands on, and programs for education and enjoyment such as the award-winning Na Mea Hawai`i Hula Kahiko performance series in Hawai`i Volcanoes National Park and monthly Jazz Concerts.

Ongoing classes such as ceramics, stained glasses and Hawaiian Language are ongoing for consecutive weeks.

Independent classes specializing in visual arts occur mostly on weekends.

Some upcoming special events include Tea & Pottery, a fundraising event for VAC's "FireArts" classes and workshopss coming up August 25th and Experience Volcano Art & Cultural Festival July 27 & 28th

The Volcano Art Center is unique because it boasts two locations, one vision.

Voted year after year as the best gallery on the Island of Hawai'i, the Volcano Art Center Gallery is a must-see stop in Volcano.

Located in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park near the Kilauea Visitor Center, the gallery features both traditional and contemporary work that is inspired by Hawai'i's unique environment and rich cultural heritage. Sales of art work in our gallery supports our artists and our Volcano community, along with our cultural, arts education, forest restoration and professional artist development programs.

Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus Administration Offices and educational facility are located in Volcano Village, nestled within the Niaulani Rain Forest.

From the steaming edge of Kilauea to the nurturing wet roots of the old growth `Ohia forest, Volcano Art Center staff, board, artists and supporters know we are blessed to live and work among such beauty, and a place so alive with inspiration and mana to create, regenerate and exhilarate!

You can take free weekly guided forest tours, every Monday at 9:30am



There are free weekly Aloha Friday programs at the gallery from 11am -1pm focusing on Hula and its related arts.

Mahalo to Chief Executive Officer Mike Nelson and Director of Development & Galleries Emily Weiss for having Living808 out to Volcano Art Center as part of Hawaii Island Week.

For a full calendar of events, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org



